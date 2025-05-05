MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Artivion were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Artivion by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,041,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,791,000 after buying an additional 226,160 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in Artivion by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 492,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after acquiring an additional 112,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Artivion by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Artivion by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 267,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 49,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artivion by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AORT opened at $23.36 on Monday. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $32.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20. The company has a market cap of $997.22 million, a PE ratio of -1,168.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. Equities analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AORT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Artivion from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

In related news, insider John E. Davis sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $356,511.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,248.58. This trade represents a 6.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 5,335 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $145,698.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,010.69. This trade represents a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,223 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

