MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 12,019 Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,019 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Blend Labs worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Blend Labs by 697.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,733,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,337 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Blend Labs by 1,230.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,576,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 1,457,901 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,722,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 193.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,714,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Shares of BLND stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. Blend Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $859.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Blend Labs from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on BLND

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.