MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 12,340 Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Wave Life Sciences Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ WVE opened at $8.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of -0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.34. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 280.57% and a negative net margin of 66.50%. The business had revenue of $83.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 169,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $1,617,569.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,019.07. This represents a 33.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian O. Henry sold 10,500 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $102,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,443.55. This trade represents a 39.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

(Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Featured Stories

