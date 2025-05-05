MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 2,775 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Ellington Financial worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ellington Financial by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 57,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:EFC opened at $13.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.57. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 37.04, a quick ratio of 37.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 106.40% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $38.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 113.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Ellington Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

