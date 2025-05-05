MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 3,491 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,976,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,042,000 after acquiring an additional 528,962 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 362,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 175,885 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 43,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 29,006 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 18,837 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NTLA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $8.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $915.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.33.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

