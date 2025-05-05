MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 587 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TPB shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 price objective on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

Turning Point Brands Trading Up 2.3 %

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $63.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.69. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $72.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Turning Point Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 14.15%.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Further Reading

