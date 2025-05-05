MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 854 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LHM Inc. bought a new stake in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $4,887,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in XPEL by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 193,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 61,930 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in XPEL by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 397,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 48,586 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in XPEL by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 34,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in XPEL in the fourth quarter worth $1,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $29.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $825.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.83. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $48.58.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). XPEL had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $107.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. On average, analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

