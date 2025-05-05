MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of PLAY opened at $19.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.29. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $534.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

