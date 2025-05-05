MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ichor worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ichor by 157.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 208,328 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 377.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 44,897 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 74,255 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ichor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Ichor by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $20.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29. The stock has a market cap of $716.03 million, a P/E ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 1.83. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,017.28. The trade was a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

