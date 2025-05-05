MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSAT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Viasat by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 850.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viasat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Viasat from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Viasat from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $9.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.70). Viasat had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $33,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,795,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,158,006. This represents a 43.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

