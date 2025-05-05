MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Posted by on May 5th, 2025

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARRFree Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth $19,865,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,031,000 after acquiring an additional 895,433 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,628,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,721,000 after acquiring an additional 754,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,611,000 after acquiring an additional 156,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,619,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARMOUR Residential REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARR

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 1.23.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARRGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -822.86%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.