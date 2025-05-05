MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth $19,865,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,031,000 after acquiring an additional 895,433 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,628,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,721,000 after acquiring an additional 754,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,611,000 after acquiring an additional 156,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,619,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARMOUR Residential REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 1.23.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -822.86%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

