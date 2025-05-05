MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $580,000 Stock Position in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank First were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Bank First by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank First by 130.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank First by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 179,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,818,000 after buying an additional 84,524 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank First in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 339.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ BFC opened at $112.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.42. Bank First Co. has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $113.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.39 and a 200-day moving average of $101.89.

Bank First Increases Dividend

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.80 million. Bank First had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous dividend of $0.20. Bank First’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bank First from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank First

In other news, Director Michael S. Stayer-Suprick bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.07 per share, for a total transaction of $102,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,782.45. This trade represents a 49.14 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel C. Mcconeghy purchased 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.72 per share, with a total value of $40,173.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $211,440. This trade represents a 23.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

