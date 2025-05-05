MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $582,000 Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Thermon Group worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,747,000. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,995,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thermon Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 333,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,599,000 after buying an additional 119,277 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 319,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,757,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,574,000 after acquiring an additional 44,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:THR opened at $27.72 on Monday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.60.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

