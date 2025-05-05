MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $602,000 Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 22,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

NXRT stock opened at $38.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average is $40.82. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $63.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently -159.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXRT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Richards purchased 5,814 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $193,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at $614,707.32. This represents a 45.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

