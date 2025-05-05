MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $603,000 Stock Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in AMERISAFE by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMERISAFE Price Performance

AMSF opened at $46.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $888.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.16. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $60.24.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.66 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

AMERISAFE Profile

(Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Articles

