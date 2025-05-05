MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $610,000 Stock Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,369,000 after purchasing an additional 91,965 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Safehold by 317.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 65,370 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 265.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 29,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Safehold from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Safehold from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Safehold from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Safehold Price Performance

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $16.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 36.59 and a quick ratio of 36.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.86.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Safehold had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 4.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.30%.

Safehold Profile

(Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.