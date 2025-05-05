MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $630,000 Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,397 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 685,730 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,906,000 after purchasing an additional 30,420 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 624,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,525,000 after buying an additional 88,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,101,000 after buying an additional 340,854 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 485,268 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,826,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ANIP. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $25,332.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,914.85. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $60,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,711.50. This represents a 1.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $197,792 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $72.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day moving average of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.74. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $73.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -132.64 and a beta of 0.49.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.