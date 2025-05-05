MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $644,000 Holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,404 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $846,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 475,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after acquiring an additional 26,349 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 28,184 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Bancshares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 967,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,847,000 after acquiring an additional 68,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,301,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $33.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average is $35.33.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

