MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $659,000 Stock Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,322 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of RealReal worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in RealReal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 738,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 513.5% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 93,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 78,301 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RealReal in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $978,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on RealReal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RealReal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $6.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64. The company has a market cap of $697.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.61. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $11.38.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RealReal news, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 113,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $786,027.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,307,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,919,673.10. This trade represents a 4.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 18,503 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $127,670.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 556,557 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,243.30. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,153. 9.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

