MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $664,000 Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 771.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

Several research analysts have commented on CDNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CareDx from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 13,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $228,831.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 316,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,481.89. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $835.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.27. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $34.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. CareDx had a negative net margin of 45.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.70%. The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

