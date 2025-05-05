MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $699,000 Stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,387 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of German American Bancorp worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,884,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in German American Bancorp by 437.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 78,482 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GABC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on German American Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on German American Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Diane B. Medley purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,557.70. This represents a 22.88 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,090 shares of company stock worth $42,697 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $38.85 on Monday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.61.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.60 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 23.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Stories

