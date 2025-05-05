MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Century Aluminum by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 411,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 2,889.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CENX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Century Aluminum Stock Up 2.9 %

CENX stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.70.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.27 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,019.17. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Century Aluminum

(Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.