MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Harrow worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harrow by 452.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Harrow during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Harrow in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Harrow during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Harrow from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Harrow in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Shares of HROW opened at $25.83 on Monday. Harrow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $947.57 million, a PE ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $66.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

