MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICR. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at $1,557,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 361.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 30,863 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vicor by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $41.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.98 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.38. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.63 million. Vicor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VICR shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VICR

Insider Transactions at Vicor

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $113,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Quentin A. Fendelet sold 440 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $27,152.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,642 shares of company stock valued at $477,070 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.