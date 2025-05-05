MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Worthington Steel were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Worthington Steel by 317.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 38,043 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 4.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Worthington Steel by 46.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 26,809 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $41,741,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Worthington Steel stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.06. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $47.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.98.

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.00 million. Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Worthington Steel from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

