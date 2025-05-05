MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,923,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,656 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,208,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,564,000 after buying an additional 620,196 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,820,000 after buying an additional 59,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,467,000 after buying an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,510,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after acquiring an additional 36,425 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands Stock Down 1.9 %

Utz Brands stock opened at $11.91 on Monday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Utz Brands Cuts Dividend

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $352.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on UTZ. Barclays cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Utz Brands

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Howard A. Friedman acquired 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,722.64. This trade represents a 1.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 496,038 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $6,646,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.