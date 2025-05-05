MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,127 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Columbus McKinnon worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 36,147 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 235,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon Stock Up 5.5 %

CMCO stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.94 million, a P/E ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.18). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbus McKinnon

In other news, Director Christopher J. Stephens acquired 5,000 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.27 per share, for a total transaction of $101,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,014 shares in the company, valued at $223,253.78. The trade was a 83.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn V. Bohl bought 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,713.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,467.88. The trade was a 23.51 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,819 shares of company stock worth $473,064. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCO. StockNews.com downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCO

About Columbus McKinnon

(Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.