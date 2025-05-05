MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,776 Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Innodata worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Innodata by 2,038.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after buying an additional 293,687 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Innodata in the fourth quarter worth $11,283,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter worth $8,368,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Innodata by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 300,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 207,409 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,639,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,802,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innodata

In other Innodata news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 48,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $3,165,655.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,200. This trade represents a 44.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,952,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,620. The trade was a 62.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,427 shares of company stock worth $17,790,794 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INOD has been the subject of several research reports. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Innodata Price Performance

NASDAQ INOD opened at $39.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Innodata Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $71.00.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $59.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.01 million. Innodata had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 16.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

