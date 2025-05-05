MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,883 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cannae worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Cannae in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cannae by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Cannae by 457.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CNNE opened at $18.12 on Monday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18.

Cannae Announces Dividend

Cannae declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cannae from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

View Our Latest Report on Cannae

About Cannae

(Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.