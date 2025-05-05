MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,221 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 234.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 129,889 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,428,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 11,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $131,159.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 590,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,754,935.69. This represents a 1.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 25,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $251,509.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,545,663. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 986,973 shares of company stock worth $11,048,127 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

ARLO stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.44 and a beta of 1.81.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

