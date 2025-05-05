MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,719 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $2,429,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Alphatec by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,773,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,070 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Alphatec by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Alphatec by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Stock Performance

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $169.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.57 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 541.39%. Alphatec’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Scott Lish sold 27,453 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $315,434.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 867,677 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,608.73. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 12,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $135,032.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,857,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,324,895.92. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,682. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

