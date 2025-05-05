MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 453 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GeneDx were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of GeneDx by 346.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 14,681 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at $7,938,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 44,889 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 3rd quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth about $20,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Stock Performance

Shares of GeneDx stock opened at $67.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.91. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $117.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $87.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. As a group, analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WGS shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on GeneDx from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

Insider Transactions at GeneDx

In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 1,078 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $96,416.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,674 shares in the company, valued at $596,922.56. The trade was a 13.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $43,878.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,381.33. This trade represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,390 shares of company stock valued at $13,043,288. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Articles

