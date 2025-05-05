MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 462 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KALU. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 497.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter worth about $217,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

KALU opened at $69.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average of $70.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $102.42.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $777.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KALU. StockNews.com raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

View Our Latest Report on KALU

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.