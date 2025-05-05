MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,808 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.
AHCO opened at $8.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $11.90.
AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.
