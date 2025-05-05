MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,017 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CXM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $7.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $12.86.

In other Sprinklr news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $241,771.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 968,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,879.68. The trade was a 2.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 30.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CXM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair cut Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

