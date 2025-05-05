MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 541 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 2,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $92.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.71. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $107.06. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $470.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.00 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 18.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens upped their price target on DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy P. Halter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,768.75. This represents a 9.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Little acquired 5,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.70 per share, for a total transaction of $496,117.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,002,941.10. The trade was a 0.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $1,139,818 over the last 90 days. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Stories

