MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 99 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Winmark by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Winmark by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winmark Price Performance

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $360.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.50. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $295.79 and a one year high of $431.67.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 million. Winmark had a net margin of 49.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.32%.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

