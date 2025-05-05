MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Revelyst as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Revelyst during the fourth quarter valued at $804,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Revelyst during the 4th quarter valued at about $637,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revelyst during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Revelyst in the fourth quarter worth about $32,228,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revelyst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,720,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revelyst Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of GEAR opened at $20.08 on Monday. Revelyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.56 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Revelyst Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more.

