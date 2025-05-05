MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cars.com worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARS. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Cars.com by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,178,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,021,000 after acquiring an additional 655,518 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 609.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 380,439 shares during the period. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,890,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,408,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Cars.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Cars.com Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $11.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $757.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.95. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

