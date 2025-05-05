MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Owens & Minor worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 758.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor Stock Up 7.0 %

OMI opened at $7.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.60%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens & Minor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

In other Owens & Minor news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,662,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,482,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,859,037.45. This represents a 2.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,718,412 shares of company stock worth $24,495,308. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OMI shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Owens & Minor

About Owens & Minor

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.