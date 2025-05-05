Monolithic Power Systems’ (MPWR) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their neutral rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $644.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $779.83.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $636.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $570.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $628.90. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.6% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

