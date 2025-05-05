MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,207,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,121 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.35% of MP Materials worth $34,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,851. The trade was a 20.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 489,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $13,115,104.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,153,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,650,039.66. This trade represents a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,330,015 shares of company stock worth $34,559,781 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.

MP Materials Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of MP opened at $25.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 2.24.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $60.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.71 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

