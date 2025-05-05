MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MSA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $175.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.20.

Shares of MSA opened at $157.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.97. MSA Safety has a 12 month low of $127.86 and a 12 month high of $200.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.30.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.60 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $114,003.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,007. This trade represents a 16.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 39.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in MSA Safety by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

