N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Position Cut by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,102 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in N-able were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in N-able by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of N-able by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in N-able in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get N-able alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NABL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of N-able in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of N-able in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of N-able from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

N-able Price Performance

NYSE:NABL opened at $7.14 on Monday. N-able, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24.

N-able announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About N-able

(Free Report)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NABL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.