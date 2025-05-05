Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,016,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.77% of Napco Security Technologies worth $36,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 87,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NSSC. Cowen cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Craig Hallum lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 3.4 %

NSSC stock opened at $23.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $865.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.51. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.