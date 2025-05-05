National Bank Financial Estimates Alamos Gold FY2027 Earnings

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGIFree Report) (NYSE:AGI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Alamos Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will earn $1.97 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AGI. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.50.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

TSE AGI opened at C$34.12 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$20.21 and a 1 year high of C$42.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group’s largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.

