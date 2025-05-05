National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $9,718,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1,461.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 94,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 80,126 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 33,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Beverage by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,281,000 after buying an additional 32,003 shares during the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Beverage news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 8,000 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $347,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,507.20. This trade represents a 11.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 74.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on National Beverage from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

National Beverage Price Performance

National Beverage stock opened at $43.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.94. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $53.48.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $267.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.22 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 15.63%.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

