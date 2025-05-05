National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 76,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Grid by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,968,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 377.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NGG shares. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE NGG opened at $71.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average of $63.17. The stock has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.58.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

