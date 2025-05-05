National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,702,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in National Vision were worth $38,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EYE. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in National Vision by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $13.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.70, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $18.68.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EYE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on National Vision from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of National Vision from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

