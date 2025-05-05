Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Short Interest Update

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 46,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHTC. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Natural Health Trends in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Natural Health Trends by 6.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NHTC opened at $5.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.68 million, a PE ratio of 83.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. Natural Health Trends has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

Natural Health Trends ( NASDAQ:NHTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $10.74 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,600.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natural Health Trends in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Featured Stories

